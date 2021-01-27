Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.