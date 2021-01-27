Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

