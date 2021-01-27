Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.