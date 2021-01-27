Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 446,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

