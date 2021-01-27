Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 664,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

