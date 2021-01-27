Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.91 and last traded at C$34.03. Approximately 54,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 73,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.15.

