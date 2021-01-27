Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 33.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

