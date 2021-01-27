Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $701,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,632.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

