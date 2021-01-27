VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $65.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

