VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,439. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

