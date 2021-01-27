VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

About VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

