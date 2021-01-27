Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Up 10%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 780,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 898,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.37 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

