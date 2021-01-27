Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 15,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,353. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

