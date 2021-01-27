V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 133,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 50,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

