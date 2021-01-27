V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $509,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

