V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

