V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

