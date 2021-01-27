V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

