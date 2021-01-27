V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,917 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

WDC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

