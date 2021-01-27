V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

