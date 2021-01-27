V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

