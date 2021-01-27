V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.V.F. also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$1.30 EPS.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -654.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

