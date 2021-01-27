V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $85.13

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.13, but opened at $77.00. V.F. shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

