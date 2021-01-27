V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. V.F. reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -654.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

