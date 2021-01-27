US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Trading Up 115.9%

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBB) shares were up 115.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

