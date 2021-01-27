Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Buys 200,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Eric Semler acquired 109,417 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97.

Shares of UONE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

