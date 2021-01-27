Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UE opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

