Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) VP Steven M. Hatten Sells 190,040 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 4,545,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

