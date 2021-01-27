Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.76

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 15525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 in the last quarter.

