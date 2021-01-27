Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Shares Down 10.1%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) fell 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 12,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 20,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Universal Media Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

