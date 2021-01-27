Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

U stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

