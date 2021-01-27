United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.94 and the lowest is $3.59. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $16.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $17.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $19.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

United Rentals stock traded down $8.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,374. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 834.1% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.