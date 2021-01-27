United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

