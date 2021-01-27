Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

