Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 5th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.