UniLayer Trading Up 130.1% This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $413,299.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 130.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.