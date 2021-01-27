Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Umpqua by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.