UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
UMB Financial stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.