UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.