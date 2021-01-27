UMA Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00033877 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $580.74 million and approximately $34.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00050831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037271 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,311,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,687,037 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.