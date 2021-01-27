UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.45 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

