UBS Group’s (UBS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 293,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in UBS Group by 5,540.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UBS Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UBS Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,015 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.