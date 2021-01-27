UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,225 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $45,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

