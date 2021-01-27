Ubricoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Ubricoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Ubricoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $258,975.25 and $23.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007833 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ubricoin Coin Profile