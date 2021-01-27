Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. 18,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

