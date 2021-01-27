Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

