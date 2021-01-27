Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $174,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,237 shares of company stock worth $35,804,977. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

