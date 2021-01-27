Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 246 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82.

TWST opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

