Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $16.32. Tuscan shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 63,848 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tuscan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuscan by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tuscan by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tuscan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

