Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Shares of OVV opened at C$20.90 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

