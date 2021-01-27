TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

